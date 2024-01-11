Former Nigerian international Bright Omokaro has expressed sharp criticism of the Super Eagles’ current team selection for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He asserts that representing Nigeria in the prestigious competition has become “an all-comers’ affair,” where even benched players from foreign clubs find themselves donning the green and white.

In contrast to his playing days during the 1970s, when earning a spot in the national team was a gruelling challenge, Omokaro noted the apparent ease with which fringe players from foreign leagues, irrespective of their club standing, are now selected for the Super Eagles.

This trend, he believes, undermines the value and prestige of the Nigerian jersey.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, Omokaro lamented, “It is sad that we have a handful of players who are not first-choice players in their respective teams, and they are representing Nigeria at the Nations Cup; this is very unfortunate.”

He further remarked, “The easiest way to get into the Super Eagles these days is to just play for any foreign club, it could be a third-tier division, it doesn’t matter as long as you’re regarded as a foreign player.”

Comparing the current scenario to his era, Omokaro stressed the dedication and effort his generation displayed to merit a place in the national team.

He said, “In my days, the likes of John Fasanu knew they had to go through the extra mile and work extra hard to get into the Super Eagles squad. If you donned the Nigerian jersey, you had obviously proven yourself to be worthy.”

Furthermore, Omokaro expresses concern about the seemingly neglected pool of homegrown talent. He states, “I thought we’ve gotten past this. I don’t know if it’s possible for it to be law in Nigeria that every team should have at least 40 per cent of home-based players. By so doing, we’re consciously developing our football. I know times have changed, but if it worked for our football then, we should consider it.”

The Super Eagles, three-time AFCON champions, aim to reclaim the trophy this year. However, Omokaro’s critical evaluation raises questions about the team’s selection process and its potential impact on their performance at the continental showpiece.