Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded renowned philanthropist and businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola, on his donation of N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Sanwo-Olu received the donation from Otedola in the company of the chairman of LSSTF, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, executive secretary/chief executive officer (CEO) of LSSTF, Dr. Abdurrazak Balogun and other state officials and board of directors, during the event at the Lagos House, Marina.

Otedola, who is the chairman of Geregu Power Plc and son of the Third Republic governor of Lagos State, the late Sir Michael Otedola, was represented at the event by his daughter, Olawunmi Otedola.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the donation which was the largest by an individual into the fund,

would help to create a more peaceful atmosphere and conducive business environment for investors and residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who commended Otedola for the donation which he noted will boost the morale of security personnel and provide more security equipment and vehicles, urged other well-meaning Lagosians to borrow a leaf from the renowned philanthropist and be intentional in joining the government to make Lagos a safer place for businesses to flourish as the commercial nerve center of Nigeria.

He said, “On behalf of the fund, the board chairman, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, the executive secretary/CEO, Dr. Abdurrazak Balogun and other board members, we express our deep appreciation to Mr. Femi Otedola. I want other Nigerians to emulate him and even exceed his donation. The N1 billion he has donated is not the limit. There are no limits, let others come and do more.’’

On behalf of her father, Olawunmi Otedola commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Trust Fund for keeping Lagos safe and advised the board to continue in its culture of transparency and judicious use of resources.

Otedola acknowledged and saluted the contributions of the security personnel, especially during the festive periods for adequate protection of lives and property. She also encouraged residents to cooperate with the government for a more secure Lagos.