Onazi Joins Hong Kong Club Kitchee SC On Transfer

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has joined Hong Kong club, SC Kitchee SC.

Onazi was unveiled among four other players by the club on Wednesday.

SC Kitchee head coach, Alex Chu, expressed his admiration for the Nigerian as his energy, box-to-box potential, and his experienced profile are going to be a great addition to Kitchee in the hunt for the AFC Champions League.

The 30-year-old started his professional career at Serie A club, Lazio.

Onazi has also played for clubs in Turkey, Lithuania and Saudi Arabia.

The combative midfielder was part of Super Eagles side that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.