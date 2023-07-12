Senate Investigates N483bn Loan Disbursement

The Senate has commenced investigation into an alleged uneven disbursement of intervention loans to the tune of N483b by Development Financial Institutions in the six geopolitical zones.

This is just as the Senate has raised a 7-man Ad-hoc Committee to probe the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Chairman of the investigative Committee is David Umahi. Other members are senators; Babangida Oseni, Ali Ndume, Sani Musa, Tokunbo Abiru, Ipalibo Banigo and Chizoba Chukwu.

This followed the debate of a motion by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) which was supported by 64 other senators on the need to holistically investigate the disbursement of loans by Development Bank of Nigeria, NIRSAL and related Banks to micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria from 2015 to date.

Recall that the same motion by Ndume and three others was investigated by an ad-hoc committee in the 9th Senate and a report was submitted by the panel headed by Senator Sani Musa (Niger East).

Deliberating on the motion at plenary yesterday, the Senate noted that the huge disparity and un-even distribution of half a billion Naira to states in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the states in the country in 2021 by the Development Bank of Nigeria.