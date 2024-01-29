Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, the immediate past commissioner for finance in the state, Wale Akinterinwa, has revealed the late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu discussed with him to become the next governor of the state.

Akinterinwa, in an interview on national television, monitored by LEADERSHIP, said the late governor told him to gear up to succeed him when he returned to the country after his trip to Germany.

The immediate-past finance commissioner also said he would formally declare his intention to run for the state’s top job soon on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC),

Receiving his supporters at the Akure Airport on his return to the state from Abuja, Akinterinwa said, ”Late governor Akeredolu had a discussion with me in his office and he told me he would want me to take over from him. I didn’t take particular notice of the date he had discussed with me but it happened immediately after he came back from his trip to Germany.

”He prayed for me and I am aware he told certain people about his desire.”

On his chances of picking the APC ticket for the November 16, 2024, Governorship election considering the array of aspirants including the new governor, Akinterinwa said the people of the state have their trust in him and expressed optimism in flying the flagging flag of APC during the poll.

”Well at the appropriate time, I will officially announce my intention because it is not in doubt that I am still making further consultations but I can assure you that I will get the ticket. The people of Ondo state are with me, and I am very confident that I will win the APC primary,” he said.

Addressing the mammoth crowd who came to welcome him at the airport in Akure, however, said: “I am humbled by your perseverance. You have been here since morning.

“I came late due to a delay in flight as a result of poor weather. A lot of flights were canceled due to the weather. We had the opportunity to fly when the weather became clear enough and approved by the authority.

“I know you’ve been waiting for about 8 hours to express your appreciation to me after my meritorious service to our state for about seven years. Your gesture is a testimonial that when you do well, people will appreciate you.

This is a manifestation of better things to come.”