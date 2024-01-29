Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested suspected kidnapper, Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara State, in Kaduna, who is responsible for killing Nabeeha, one of the six Al-Kadriyar sisters who were abducted from Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on January 2, 2024.

Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the divisional police officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of N2.25m only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area.

Adejobi said the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to be part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on January 2, 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, on 13th January, 2024, in a kidnappers’ camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered N1,000,000 to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently,” Adejobi stated.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five neutralized bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act.

The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations.

While commending the DPO of Tafa, SP Idris Ibrahim, for the commitment and professionalism displayed in the case, the IGP further assured that the police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing to Nigerians a more secure society for all and sundry in Nigeria.