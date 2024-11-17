Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed joy over the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State won by Governor Lucky Aiyeditawa.

Aiyedatiwa won the election in a landside across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Buhari, in his reaction to the outcome of the election through a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the voters had spoken lucidly and loudly about the confidence they have in the party and the governor.

He noted that the electorate expressed their wish through the ballot box, urging that it should be respected by other stakeholders.

Noting that the election outcome has shown that democracy remains strong and cannot be easily overturned in a country as large and diverse as Nigeria.

Buhari equally challenged the Governor-elect to put in place policies that engender economic growth, tame high unemployment and inflation, urging the governor to also prioritize the pursuit of welfare programme to make life better for the people.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and law enforcement agencies for the efforts put into reducing observed shortcomings in previous elections.

He wished Governor Aiyeditawa and his team a successful tenure in office.