The Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, has directed illegal and unlicensed lottery and gaming agents in the state to immediately regularise their operations or face legal consequences.

Ajulo gave the directive in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling which annulled the National Lottery Act, saying the directive confirms the government’s unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting the interests of its citizens.

The Attorney General who lauded the verdict of the Supreme Court on Monday in Akure, also reaffirmed the constitutional authority of the state governments to regulate lottery and gaming activities within their respective states.

“The landmark judgement, delivered in Suit No. SC/1/2008 between the Attorney General of Lagos State & Ors and the Attorney General of the Federation represents a watershed victory for constitutionalism, federalism and the rule of law.”

“This Supreme Court decision is a monumental affirmation that the regulation of lotteries and gaming is a residual matter, firmly within the jurisdiction of State governments. It reinforces the principles of true federalism, empowering States to effectively manage their affairs,” the AG said.

While emphasising the significance of this ruling in strengthening Ondo State’s regulatory framework for the gaming sector, Ajulo said, “This judgement validates our enduring belief in our ability to govern our resources and safeguard our citizens.”

He also commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over his dedication to upholding the rule of law and championing the rights of the people of the state.

He stressed that the Governor’s unwavering support has been instrumental in achieving numerous positive outcomes for the state.

Ajulo further expressed the commitment of the state government in creating a safe and regulated environment for all gaming activities, ensuring transparency and accountability for the benefit of all citizens.

He said the activities of the Ondo State Lotteries Regulatory Commission would be reviewed and geared up in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court.