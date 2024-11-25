Nigerians are raising alarms over a controversial baby weight gain pap sold by TikTok user #purelyorganicc, sparking widespread calls by netizens for an investigation by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The uproar gained momentum on X.com (formerly Twitter) after users shared videos promoting the pap as an “organic” solution to help babies gain weight. One video claimed a one-year-old baby weighed 47kg after consuming the product, while another depicted a four-month-old baby allegedly transformed into a “celebrity” due to their size.

Health professionals and concerned citizens expressed outrage, questioning the safety of the product. Popular health influencer Dr. Chinonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, tagged NAFDAC in a post, demanding swift action. “No one knows what is inside that pap,” he wrote. “This is setting these babies up for damage.”

Other critics highlighted the potential health risks. @DrmacusOluwole condemned the practice, writing, “This baby is sick, terribly. The mother and the producer of that baby weight gain pap should be jailed.”

The controversy extends beyond health concerns, with some questioning societal attitudes toward infant size. X user #Talk2veee criticized the obsession with “chubby babies” and shared a parent’s glowing WhatsApp review, which celebrated the product’s effects on their four-month-old child. “What’s the obsession with chubby babies?” she asked. “Are slim babies unhealthy?”

However, many users emphasized the dangers of promoting rapid weight gain in infants. @ChineduMpamugo cautioned, “Having an extremely big infant is not a ‘flex.’ Infant obesity poses both short- and long-term health risks, including chronic diseases.”

Others, like @Razoredmanchi, pointed out inaccuracies in the seller’s claims, noting confusion between weight units. “That baby is 47 pounds, not kilograms, but even that is too heavy for a child,” they wrote. “Someone who doesn’t understand basic measurements shouldn’t be making consumables for babies.”

Calls for regulatory action intensified as more users demanded accountability. “Hello, #NafdacAgency,” tweeted @TheoAbuAgada. “What are you doing about these vendors selling organic weight gain pap? This is a serious problem.”

The controversy highlights growing concerns about unregulated products marketed as “organic” solutions for babies. Critics warn that such products could contribute to long-term health issues like childhood obesity, urging NAFDAC to investigate and take decisive action.