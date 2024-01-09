Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the sum of N1.2bn to fully offset the gratuities of the 2014 set of retirees from the state’s public service.

Aiyedatiwa made the decision in order to settle the backlog of the gratuity of the retirees.

According to a statement issued by the Press Officer in the Office of the Head of Service, Sina Adeyeye, Aiyedatiwa will flag off the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries at an event to be held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

It would be recalled that the gratuities of all the 2013 sets of retirees had been cleared last year while 2011 and a fractional part of the 2012 sets of local government retirees were also cleared.

Adeyeye said, “This is apart from about N320m monthly, totalling about N2.7b yearly, that the government has set aside for the settlement of all other categories of the pensioners’ benefits.”