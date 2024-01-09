The Benue State branch of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has described the judgement of the Supreme Court, which upheld the election of the State governor, Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, as the validation of the will of the people of the state.

The NUT, in a statement signed by its state chairman, Comrade Levi Akuma, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the Supreme Court judgement was a sweet victory for all.

The statement urged Alia’s detractors to lay down their weapons and allow the governor the opportunity to fulfil his promises to the people of the state.

The statement read in part: “The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) extends warm congratulations to the Governor of Benue State, Rev’d. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on the validation of your victory by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, today, Monday, January 8, 2024.

“Your triumph at the apex court reaffirms the overwhelming mandate bestowed on you by the people of Benue State. This is indeed a sweat victory for all.

“Governor Alia’s victory is not merely a personal achievement, but ratification of the collective endorsement from the good people of Benue State.

“The resounding support received at the elections and now upholding of the same victory by the Supreme Court underscores the trust and confidence the people have reposed on your leadership.

“We have maintained unwavering optimism throughout this process, and we have been confident that the people’s choice would prevail. Today’s judgment serves as a testament to the will of the people, and we are delighted by the fact that the enemies of the state did not succeed in disrupting the peace and progress initiated by your people oriented administration.

“Since assumption of office, Governor Alia has indeed ushered in positive transformations, leading to significant improvements in various aspects of the state. The Supreme Court’s decision further solidifies the foundation of good governance in Benue State. We are indeed happy.

“In the light of this victory, the NUT urges all detractors to lay down their weapons and allow the Governor the opportunity to fulfill his promises to the people. We are convinced that Governor Alia’s intentions for the state are lofty and commendable, and we call on his aides and advisers to continuously offer His Excellency constructive and firm support, by providing the necessary ideas and initiatives to bring about transformative changes in the State.

“The NUT hereby call on all rumour mongers and tale bearers to desist from creating unnecessary tension in the state by blackmailing and misrepresentation of perceived rivals before the Governor.We all owe the Governor our fervent prayers and honest reports as partners in progress.

“We, therefore, call on his self acclaimed friends and confidants to desist from polarising the state for selfish gains. Only time shall tell his friends and friends their helping hands.

“Once again, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on your landslide victory at the polls and the subsequent triumph through the Supreme Court. We believe this is an opportunity to redouble efforts in working for the betterment of the people of Benue State.”