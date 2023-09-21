The Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday began a process of impeaching the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, over alleged abuse of office.

The Assembly, during an emergency plenary yesterday, directed the clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola, to write Aiyedatiwa over allegations levelled against him.

LEADERSHIP gathered that at least 22 out of the 26 members of the House signed the petition against the deputy governor which was read at the plenary yesterday.

At the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, LEADERSHIP learnt that Aiyedatiwa was accused of approving the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

Aiyedatiwa allegedly sourced the money from the N2billion Palliative Fund recently disbursed to the 36 states by the federal government.

There was heavy security at the entrance and within the State House of Assembly compound as the lawmakers commenced the impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor.

A source informed our correspondent that the emergency plenary session was at the instance of the speaker of the Assembly.

A politician, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on anonymity, said 22 out of 26 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

The APC has 22 member in the House as against PDP’s four. While 22 members signed the petition (21 APC and 1 PDP), three lawmakers (PDP members) and one APC lawmaker refused to sign the petition.

According to him, “Aiyedatiwa is being investigated for alleged gross misuse of office for approving the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.”

The money, according to source, was said to have been approved when Governor Akeredolu was still recuperating in Germany.

It was further alleged that Aiyedatiwa ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the palliative provided by the federal government to support poor citizens.

Meanwhile, calls made to the deputy governor on the matter were neither picked nor returned as of press time. A text message sent to him was also not replied to as of press time.

However, the speaker, Oladiji, had two days ago denied reports of a plan to remove the deputy governor.

The speaker told newsmen that, “There is nothing like that, you know the social media can write anything they like, but it is not true. Nothing like that is going on.

As I am talking to you, I’m in Abuja for the Speakers’ conference. So, there is nothing like that.”

Also, the majority leader of the Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, denied the report, saying, “Nobody is plotting any move to impeach the deputy governor. We are busy with what will bring development to the state. What is of importance to us is to carry out our duties.”