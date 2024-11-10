Ahead of the Ondo State gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday November 16, 2024, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has warned against political interference by both state or non-state actors.

Egbetokun also issued a stern warning to political thugs and any individuals or groups who may contemplate acts of violence or disruption before, during or after the election that they will face the full force of the law.

He further assured the public of the Police’s unwavering readiness to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process across all the 18 local government areas, 203 wards, and 3,933 polling units in the state.

Egbetokun confirmed that comprehensive plans have been set in motion to guarantee a smooth election, including the strategic deployment of adequate personnel, resources, and state-of-the-art equipment.

A statement on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi further said officers from various specialised units including the Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, K-9 Unit, Federal Investigation and Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), and Federal Intelligence and Security Task Force (FID-STS), will be deployed to work in concert with other security agencies for the poll.

“These agencies will adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Electoral Act, 2022, ensuring that all measures taken align with the principles of fairness, transparency, and order,” the Force PRO stated.

LEADERSHIP learnt that in addition to ground personnel, aerial patrols will be conducted with police helicopters, while gunboats will patrol the state’s waterways and riverine areas to ensure security across all terrains.

These comprehensive measures are expected to serve as a deterrent to any attempt to disrupt the electoral process and enhance the overall stability of the elections.

Furthermore, the IGP reaffirmed the established guidelines governing election security management in Nigeria, stressing that no quasi-security organisation including state-backed groups like Vigilante Corps or Amotekun, will be permitted to participate in the election process.

He added that the security of the election is a responsibility entrusted solely to the Nigeria Police Force and other federal security agencies, along with the broader membership of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).