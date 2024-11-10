The Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II Ibn Umar Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has solicited for peaceful coexistence among farmers and herders in the Lake Chad region, saying such unity will help to achieve the much-desired economic prosperity.

Shehu made the call shortly after the 3-Day International Development Forum held at N’Djamena, Chad Republic in his address during the stakeholders’ meeting on dialogues between farmers and herders.

The monarch disclosed that Yobe State had enjoyed peace due to various efforts put in place by the government in collaboration with traditional institutions.

“I want to call on farmers in the state, as well as the entire Northeast region to engage in early farming activities as I want to encourage herders and farmers not to get involved in conflict of interest,” the monarch said.

He also appealed that the peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups in the region should be maintained.

Dr Shehu charged farmers and herders to live in peace with one another, just as he enjoined his subjects to continue praying for continued peaceful coexistence in the country.

Participants at the meeting also discussed the longstanding relationship among countries in the Lake Chad axis and explored avenues for enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

The Shehu further admonished farmers and pastoralists to eschew violence and embrace dialogue in dispute resolution, adding that farmers and cattle breeders need each other across the region.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting also addressed strategies for the advancement of religious, traditional and cultural values.