The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 55,859 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been collected by new registrants and applicants for transfer and replacement of lost or damaged cards in the last five days.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday said the figure represents 62.2 percent of the 89,777 cards available for collection.

Olumekun said this is the highest percentage of PVCs collected in five days in Ondo State since the Commission introduced the CVR in 2015.

He said the PVCs collection will resume in the commission’s 18 local government area offices from Wednesday this week to next week Tuesday from 9am to 5pm daily, including the weekend.

He added that, “A detailed breakdown of the collection by Local Government Areas (LGAs) has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“Meanwhile, the collection will resume in our 18 LGA offices in Ondo State from tomorrow Wednesday 23rd to Tuesday 29th October 2024 from 9.00am to 5.00pm daily (including the weekend). Detailed information on the locations of our LGA offices in the State is already available on our website,” he added.

The Commission appealed to the remaining voters to pick up their PVCs in person from INEC local government offices.

“The Commission reiterates its policy that no cards will be collected by proxy,” Olumekun said.