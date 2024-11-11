The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will sweep the governorship votes across all 18 local government areas of Ondo State, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, has declared.

Ajulo, who stated this in a statement to LEADERSHIP on Monday, also assured that the future of the state would be guaranteed if the people elect Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

In a statement entitled: “Nov. 16 is a LUCKY Day,” Ajulo stated that the 2024 Ondo governorship election is already a huge win for the APC.

“Ondo2024: It’s Going to be 18-0; Ondo’s Future is Lucky.

“With the wisdom that flows from my modest age and a lifetime of service, I stand today not as a mere observer but as a dedicated advocate for Ondo State’s progress.

“I have walked the path of challenge and triumph which made me clearly understand the full spectrum of victory and defeat.

“This journey has taught me the heart of our people and the essence of what true leadership demands,” the Attorney General said.

According to Ajulo, the experiences give a clear lens and provide unparalleled insight through which to understand the socio-political landscape of Ondo state.

“I, therefore, approach this moment with deep conviction rather than frivolity. The upcoming Ondo election is not merely a contest; it is a certainty.

“The APC, under the steadfast leadership of Aiyedatiwa, is poised to secure a sweeping victory across all 18 local governments – All, this I affirm.

“This is not mere optimism but a clear recognition of the collective will of the people, who seek continuity, stability, and progress. Aiyedatiwa’s leadership has ignited a fire of hope, and together, we wille carry this flame forward,” he said.

Ajulo further noted that in contrast, the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finds itself in a state of disarray, with its candidate allegedly struggling for relevance as he’s being haunted by past transgressions.

“The opposition party candidate faces the shadow of apparent disqualification that comes with criminal liabilities, which saw all his party men and women exodus to the APC.

“With members defecting en masse to the APC, it’s evident that the PDP’s foundation has crumbled.

“This election is not only about electing a leader; it is about affirming the aspirations of Ondo’s residents, choosing a future anchored in integrity, and rejecting a past marked by discord and division,” he added.

Dr Ajulo urged sons and daughters of Ondo State to look beyond rhetorics and recognise the stakes at hand by reelecting Aiyedatiwa as their governor.

He assured that the victory would not only belong to the APC but to all who believe in the promise of a better Ondo.

“It is the time of the people, and it is with conviction and a resolute spirit that we will emerge victorious to reflect, once and for all, the true will and strength of the people.

“Let us march forward with courage, unity, and the unwavering belief that Ondo’s best days lie ahead,” he added.