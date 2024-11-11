The Nigerian Police Force, through the office of the National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), has appointed an Enugu-based journalist and university lecturer, Mr. Sebastine Chukwuebuka as its South-East Publicity Secretary.

A letter dated October 8, 2024, and signed by the National Coordinator of the programme, CSP Oluyesi Olabisi Okowobi, stated that Okafor’s appointment followed a thorough review of his experience and track record in the fight against cultism and other vices.

The spokesman will be responsible for managing the public image and reputation of all POCACOV activities through collaboration with journalists, media houses, content creation, event planning, and social media management, among other duties, according to the letter.

The letter further stated that Okafor’s choice was a consideration of his previous experience and dedication to public service.

The Nigerian Police expressed confidence that he will make a valuable contribution to POCACOV in the South-East by collaborating with the Chairman in the region.

While answerable to the leadership of the POCACOV Chairman in the region, Okafor is also directed to work with various stakeholders to promote community-oriented policing and combat crime effectively through preventive policing techniques.

“In view of your appointment with the Nigeria Police Force, you are expected to eschew any act or omission that could be inimical to the corporate image of the country and the Nigeria Police Force in particular,” the letter reads in part.