The Ondo State government has called for public and private partnership in sport development, especially in exploring players and athletes from the state for global competitions.

Commissioner for sports and youth development, Mr Dele Ologun, Ologun made the call during a scouting event organised by Moyero Football Club, in collaboration with Sunshine Stars Football Club in Akure.

He said that football was a big business which any government would want to support and partner with investors willing to help youths in the state.

The commissioner also said that he was impressed with the turnout of players in the state for the scouting programme.

Ologun noted that with the expatriate on ground, he was sure of players getting picked, which would be a form of foreign exchange for the state.

“This is what we are talking about; football is a big business and should be seen and treated as such.

“We have a partnership with Moyero FC and today there is an expatriate around as a result; he is here to see the talents we have in the state.

“Most of these players need exposure and with this, some of them will go abroad and they could be anything tomorrow.

“I tell who cares to listen that we still have more of Kanu Nwankwo, JJ Okocha and the likes in Ondo State.

“We just want to implore sports-loving people within and outside Ondo State to come and support us in any area they deem fit; we are ready for all kinds of partnership to develop sports in the state,” Ologun told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Chief Executive Officer of Moyero FC, Mr Lanre Moyero, expressed satisfaction with the intent of players and the teams involved in the scouting programme.

“We have started well and from all indications there is will on the part of these talented footballers to put themselves into the limelight.

“Yes, the high number of participating teams is an expansion on the previous outings, and it’s an impression that people are seeing football as a means of sustenance and this brought about our partnership with Sunshine Stars.

“As an indigene of Ondo State, Sunshine Stars FC is also my team, so I want to contribute my own quota to the success of the team by way of this partnership which will see to their growth in terms of income and sports competitiveness,” Moyero said.