Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has described the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the Ondo State governorship election as an endorsement of good governance under the APC administration in the State.

Oyebanji also stressed that the victory was a vote of confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Congratulating his Ondo State counterpart over the victory, Oyebanji expressed gratitude to the electorate for keeping their trust in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), based on what he called verifiable indices of good governance since the party came to power in 2016.

The governor, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, pointed out that the victory recorded by Governor Aiyedatiwa and the APC has put a fresh challenge on the Ondo governor to do more for the people of the state who defied the odds to give him a fresh mandate.

He further hailed the people of Ondo State for conducting themselves peacefully and orderly, resulting in the overall success of the governorship poll across the length and breadth of the state.

The Ekiti State governor specifically commended indigenes of the state residing in Ondo State for heeding his call to use their votes to retain Governor Aiyedatiwa in office.

He expressed optimism that they would reap the bountiful harvest of good governance from the new administration.

The governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the Ondo election, especially for promptly releasing the result from the polling units and the collation exercise.

He further commended the security agencies for their professionalism, which he noted to have contributed largely to the peaceful conduct of the election.