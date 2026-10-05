The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by its National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and families of victims of an aircraft crash in Ondo State.

The party, in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said it was deeply saddened by the crash involving a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near a naval base in the state.

According to the PDP, authorities reported that there were no survivors among the 32 people on board the aircraft.

Reacting to the incident, Turaki described the death of the service personnel as deeply painful, noting their contributions to the unity and survival of the country.

“Our service personnel have given so much for the unity and survival of this country, and news of their deaths is deeply painful,” Turaki said.

“On behalf of the PDP family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Air Force and the families of the fallen. We pray that such tragedies do not recur.”

The party also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash.

The PDP prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the incident and expressed sympathy to their families and colleagues in the Nigerian Air Force.