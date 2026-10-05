One person was killed and seven others injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle conveying traders along the Bukuru Expressway in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 pm on Sunday, 4 October, near the Total Filling Station Roundabout in Bukuru.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, the vehicle was carrying about 20 passengers returning from Kara Market when the attackers opened fire.

The publication, citing security sources, reported that troops of Sector 6, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), deployed in Bukuru, responded to the attack and found eight victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as Musa Abubakar, was confirmed dead, while seven others – Ibrahim Aliyu, Abdullahi Aliyu, Abdullahi Saidu, Abdussalam Saidu, Faisal Gambo, Abdussalam Yau and Adam Umar – sustained injuries.

The victims were evacuated for medical treatment, and the injured were later traced to the Military Clinic at Rukuba Barracks, where they were receiving care.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the shooting, saying preliminary investigations showed that the vehicle was conveying traders returning from Kara Market.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Ayodeji Faniyan, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigations to take over the case and ensure that those responsible were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

The command also said tactical and anti-robbery teams had been mobilised to strengthen security in the area, while intelligence gathering had been intensified to track down the attackers.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

Zagazola Makama reported that the attackers were suspected to be members of a Berom militia, but the claim has not been independently verified. The identities and motives of the attackers remain unclear as investigations continue.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of traders and other residents travelling along the Bukuru axis, particularly those returning from the Kara Market.

The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) also condemned the attack and called for increased security along the market route.