The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo Central Senatorial District and Akure North/Akure South federal constituency, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) and Hon. Kemisola Adesanya, have distanced themselves from posters depicting their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the forthcoming general election.

They said posters which have flooded Akure, the Ondo State capital showed the pictures of Adedipe and Adesanya beside Tinubu, indicating they have endorsed the APC candidate.

But the two candidates said the posters were part of the plans of their enemies to blackmail them.

Both candidates described the posters as mischievous and deceitful.

Addressing a press conference in Akure yesterday, the candidates said they have no connection with APC when “our party has a Presidential Candidate, in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and by the grace of God, the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“Both of us are focused and have a clear direction on our ambition, political ideology, and that of our party PDP.

“We are here this afternoon to further respond to posters pasted within Akure metropolis displaying our pictures, Bashorun Ifedayo Adedipe and Hon Kemi Adesanya with that of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, purportedly designed and pasted by a group of people called Akure Progressive Forum,’’ they said.