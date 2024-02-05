A 300-level student at Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA), IfeOluwa Adekunle, was found dead in her off-campus apartment on Saturday. The incident has sparked panic and calls for justice among students and residents.

Police believe Ms. Adekunle was attacked by unidentified assailants. The cause of death is reported to be stab wounds.

Neighbours discovered Ms. Adekunle’s body and reported it to authorities. They expressed concern about the safety of students, particularly female students, and urged the government to investigate the crime thoroughly.

“We found her in a pool of her blood,” said a neighbour who, according to Channels TV, wished to remain anonymous. “She was stabbed to death by unknown people who visited her. We know this wasn’t cult-related, despite what some say.”

The neighbour added, “We reported the murder to the police, but they seem slow to respond to our demands for identifying and apprehending the perpetrators. We implore the Ondo State government to investigate this matter and ensure justice for the deceased.”

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. While initially speculating the possibility of a cult-related killing, the police haven’t confirmed any motive yet.

Ms. Adekunle’s remains have been transported to the morgue for further investigation.