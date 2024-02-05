A 300-level female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) has been found dead in her room.

The deceased, identified as Ifeoluwa Adekunle, was found dead in a pool of blood at the weekend in her room.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Ifeoluwa, a student in the Department of Economics, who lived outside the campus of the institution, was alleged to have been attacked by her assailants while alone in the room.

It was gathered that the killing of the student was so scary and caused apprehension among other students of the institution.

A source who informed LEADERSHIP about the incident said the case has been reported to the police.

According to the source, “We found her in the pool of her blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.

“We have reported the murder case to the police but it seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya further informed that the command had started an investigation into the case.

While ruling out cult-related activities in the case, the PPRO noted that the corpse of the deceased had been moved to the hospital’s morgue.

Her words: “She was killed but her corpse had been moved to the hospital’s morgue and we have begun our investigation on the case.

“We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus but our investigation is going to unravel the cause”.