The race is still too close to call between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with only two days to go until Election Day.

Vice President Harris and former President Trump hold leads in different important swing states, according to new polling.

The polling from The New York Times/Siena College and The New York

Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena College, released Sunday, found Harris garnered 49 percent support from likely voters to Trump’s 46 percent support in Nevada; 48 percent support from likely voters to Trump’s 46 percent in North Carolina; 49 percent support from likely voters to Trump’s 47 percent in Wisconsin; and 48 percent support from likely voters to Trump’s 47 percent in Georgia.

Trump came out ahead in the polling in Arizona, garnering 49 percent support from likely voters to Harris’s 45 percent, while the two were tied at 47 percent support from likely voters in Michigan and 48 percent support from likely voters in Pennsylvania. Harris leads in the seven battleground states overall by 1 point, garnering 48 percent support from likely voters to Trump’s 47 percent support.

The polling comes two days away from this year’s Election Day, which will follow a chaotic and highly polarized campaign cycle that featured two assassination attempts against Trump and President Biden exiting the race.

In an average of national polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Trump is ahead of Harris by 0.2 points, with the former president earning 48.3 percent support to the vice president’s 48.1 percent.

The Times/Siena polling also showed good news for Democratic Senate candidates in the swing states, with 50 percent of the likely voters in the seven states saying they would “be more likely to vote for” a Democrat in the race versus 45 percent saying they would be more likely to vote for a Republican.

The Times/Siena and Times/Inquirer/Siena polling took place between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, featuring 7,879 voters and a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.3 percentage points, with each state having around a plus or minus 3.5 percentage point margin of sampling error.

Trump visited Virginia and North Carolina on Saturday, while Harris was also in North Carolina, and made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York City.

The national polls are tightening even further. Harris is now only ahead by one point, within the margin of error.

Trump ‘Increasingly Unstable’, Says Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party both held rallies in the key battleground state of North Carolina yesterday, hoping to win the support of undecided voters.

At her rally in Charlotte, Harris began by criticising Donald Trump, saying “This is someone who is increasingly unstable,” adding that Trump is “obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and the man is out for unchecked power”.

If Trump becomes president, he will focus on his “enemies list”, Harris said.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy,” she said.

“He wants to put them in jail. I will give them a seat at the table.

That’s what real leadership looks like,” she added.

Harris said if she wins the presidential election, she’ll start working on her “to-do list”, which includes a tax cut for more than 100 million Americans, a federal ban on corporate price gauging on groceries and making sure Americans can afford a place to live.

“At the top of my list is bringing down the cost of living for you,” she added.

On the war in Gaza, Harris said “we all want that war in the Middle East to end” and “the hostages home”. The Vice President added that if she wins the presidential election, “I will do everything in my power to make it so”.

Abortion rights were also brought up. She told the crowd that this election was a “fundamental fight for freedom” so that women have “the right to make decisions about her body”.

And in a push to mobilise voters, she said: “You all will make the difference in this election. You will make the difference.”

Kamala Harris Is A Liar, Says Trump

Donald Trump has called his rival in the 2024 election vice PresidentKamala Harris a liar in the concluding parts of his campaigns.

Donald Trump’s final rally on Saturday was in North Carolina, in the city of Greensboro, a state that voted for him in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

He began by saying he would bring back the “American dream” and claimed to have held the “biggest rallies in the history of anycountry”.

In a speech, lasting nearly 90 minutes, he brought up “fake news” and called Kamala Harris a “liar”.

Trump went on to describe the US as an “occupied country” and said Tuesday’s election would be “liberation day in America”.

At one point, he distanced himself from Project 2025 – a “wish list” for the next Republican president that proposes to expand presidential power and impose an ultra-conservative social vision – saying he’s “never read it, I don’t want to read it”.

Trump said if he wins the presidential election, he will “rapidly reduce inflation” by ending “Kamala’s war on American Energy”.

“And we will drill baby drills,” he added.

Like Harris, Trump also urged people to vote: “When you’re winning by a lot you can still lose by a little”.

“Every problem facing us can be solved but now the fate of our nation is in your hands,” he told the crowd.

“It’s in your hands. You’re going to tell (Harris) that you’ve had it… you’re the worst vice-president in history, you’re terrible at what you do, you’ve destroyed our country. Kamala, you’re fired” he added.