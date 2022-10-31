The Enugu State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the fatal accident that happened in Enugu last Sunday.

The spokesman of the command, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement , however said only 11 persons died.

He said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with reg. no. KTG 41 XD, conveying twelve (12) passengers, traveling from Owerri, Imo State to Kano State.

“The vehicle is reported to have plunged into a broken-down and stationary Howo Sino truck, at Akegbe-Ugwu, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway and bursted into fire, leading to eleven (11) of the travellers suffering severe burnt before emergency help could get to them.

“They were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty. Meanwhile, further investigation has been initiated by the Motor Traffic Department (MTD) of the Command.”