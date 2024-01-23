A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has insisted that the restructuring of Nigeria is the panacea to the myriads of problems facing the country.

According to him, the economy is not improving and the problem of insecurity has made everything worse thereby discouraging an average Nigerian who stays abroad to come home and as well discourage investors from coming to Nigeria to invest.

George in a statement he signed yesterday said the situation gets worse by the day and seems as the government lacks a solution to the problem of insecurity.

“Nigerians are looking to the government to instill security amidst the fear and atrocious crimes being committed in Nigeria, which is destroying the stability of our nation, making Nigeria very volatile and a threat to the personal safety of Nigerians.

‘’The sudden increase and high prevalence rate of innocent lives lost, suffered by Nigerian communities is not only tragic but has made it almost impossible to attract the much needed international economic investment that can only prevail in a politically stable environment.”

George said, “We must restructure this country and the time is now. If we are really practicing democracy the way it should be, Abuja should not breathe down the necks of all the 36 states. We must restructure immediately.’’