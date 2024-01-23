Iree Progressive Association (IPA) and Aree-in-Council have applauded the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led government over its release of the Osun State white paper on Aree of Iree in Boripe local government area of the state chieftaincy matters.

The association in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the President, Aare Oluwole Taiwo urged the substantive chiefs of the town to withdraw their suit before the Court to allow for commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition,

IPA commended the efforts of the committee saddled with the assignment of looking into the issue of the chieftaincy matter that caused a crisis in the peaceful community.

Taiwo who described their job as meticulous, succinct and pacesetting, pledged to ensure that the Iree community complied with the provisions of the White Paper.

He expressed the optimism that all necessary steps would be taken by the community to do the needful that would be suitable and acceptable for the peaceful co-existence of the people of the ancient town.

He said with this development, “I expect all concerned parties especially the king makers to go back to the drawing board and speak with one voice by presenting a candidate that will follow due process and acceptable to the community to ascend the vacant stool of Aree of Iree.”