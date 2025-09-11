Valuables worth millions of naira have been lost to a mysterious inferno that engulfed a section of the Directorate of Students Affairs building of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye last week’s Tuesday.

According to a statement by OOU’s Acting Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division, Dr. Wale Balogun on Wednesday, the fire outbreak which occurred overnight on the fateful day destroyed the academic gowns worn by students during matriculation and convocation.

“A devastating fire incident occurred at the Directorate of Students Affairs building on Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025, resulting in significant damage to valuables worth millions of naira.

“The inferno which occurred at the early hours of the fateful day, gutted a section of the students Affairs building at the Main Campus of the university, where valuables that included the students’ academic/graduation gowns were kept.

“Even though, regrettably the entire graduation gowns were completely razed by the inferno, yet there were no injuries or casualties reported,” the acting registrar said.

He attributed the intervention to the quick response from the Vice Chancellor and other staff members of the University, including workers at the Works Directorate who rescued the situation.

Responding to this unfortunate event, the management said it has taken immediate action to further ensure the safety and security of the campus by constituting an investigative panel headed by a distinguished professor in the University.

The panel was said to have been mandated to examine the immediate and remote causes of the inferno, among other terms of reference.

“This inquiry aims to gather facts, identify any contributing factors and provide a comprehensive report and recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the statement read.

It enjoined members of the University community to contribute to this investigation by submitting memoranda outlining any observation or suggestions related to the incident and fire safety to the Secretary to the Panel via Whatsapp line: 08056066643 or E-mail: [email protected].

“Memorandum/Memoranda in hard copies could also be addressed to The Secretary, Ad-Hoc Committee on Fire Incident, c/o Registrar’s Office, Central Administrative (TetFund) Building, Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye. Your input is invaluable as we strive to enhance our safety protocols and ensure a secure environment for all.

Additionally, staff members were also reminded to be vigilant and safety-conscious in their workspaces, by supporting relentless efforts of the management in providing a safe and secure environment for every member of the University community.

Staff and students were urged to ensure that all electrical appliances and devices were unplugged and “lights turned-off before leaving the office and lecture rooms on daily basis, whether there is electricity supply or not, as precautionary measures and simple actions like these can significantly reduce the risk of fire hazards”.