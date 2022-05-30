A leading senatorial aspirant for Imo East senatorial district seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Kemdi Opara has dismissed the party’s senatorial primary as a sham.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, Opara described the entirety of the exercise as a sham and show of shame that went on in the dead of the night and termed Imo East senatorial primary.

The statement reads in part, “As a people with good conscience, prized reputation, good moral standards and strong integrity, we can’t be involved in such a brazen impunity and wanton theft of the people’s will, all in the name of politics, no matter what is at stake. Politics should not be associated with anything bad, immoral, indecent and evil.

“A charade that has no venue, no accredited delegates, no agents, no returning officer cannot be called an election to produce a senatorial candidate for the elitist people of Owerri zone. Please ignore the concocted figure allotted to me. I didn’t participate!

“We therefore join other patriotic voices to condemn such an act in its entirety. In the same vein, we call on the leadership of our party, APC to intervene and rescue our party from this imminent extinction rising from injustices meted on our members in the zone.

“We call on them to come down and conduct a proper primary devoid of favouritism, hand picking, inducements, imposition and foisting a candidate against the wishes and aspirations of members. Rather they should come and conduct an exercise that will not only be free, fair and credible, but will be all embracing for the survival of our nascent democracy.”