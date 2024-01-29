In a world increasingly reliant on digital solutions, financial security stands paramount, this is even as OPay, Nigeria’s leading mobile money platform, has announced a robust suite of security enhancements, ensuring user’s funds stays secured.

OPay, which was recently applauded by the World economic Forum (WEF) and was awarded the consumer choice award by ADVAN, operates as a licensed Mobile Money Operator (MMO) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adhering to the highest regulatory standards. Furthermore, user’s deposits are protected by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), offering the same level of insurance coverage as traditional banks. This double layer of protection shields users’ hard-earned money against unforeseen circumstances.

Beyond regulatory safeguards, OPay has actively developed innovative features to empower users with direct control over their financial security. Introducing the *955*131# USSD short code, users can instantly lock their OPay account in case of mobile phone being misplaced or stolen. This swift action can potentially save one from unauthorised transactions and ensure peace of mind. Additionally, the *955*132# USSD code grants you immediate control, allowing you to lock your OPay card with a single dial.

Protecting users’ data from phishing attacks and scams is equally crucial. OPay is actively committed to raising user awareness through regular SMS and in-app notifications. These reminders emphasise the importance of never disclosing your One-Time Password (OTP), as no OPay staff will ever request it. By empowering users with knowledge, OPay fosters a vigilant community against fraudulent activities.

Managing director of OPay, Dauda Gotring, in a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, said, “At OPay, Users’ financial security is our top priority. By combining comprehensive regulatory compliance, innovative security features, and ongoing user education, we are building a digital banking ecosystem where users can transact with confidence.

“We have developed a short code to allow users to lock their accounts immediately if their phone or card is misplaced or stolen. So, if this ever happens to our dear users’, they can get a phone and dial *955*131# to lock their account and *955*132# to lock your card immediately without any hassle.”

Adding another layer of protection, OPay’s advanced fraud detection system actively monitors for suspicious activity. If a potential scam is identified, the system triggers an immediate double-confirmation alert before any transaction occurs. This crucial pause empowers users to verify the recipient and transaction details, effectively catching scams in their tracks before any damage is done. It’s like having a vigilant financial guard protecting users in the digital marketplace.