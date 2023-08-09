Opay Earns CNBC, Statista Global Ranking In Digital Payment Category

Nigeria’s leading digital and financial service group, OPay financial services, has taken the lead in the FinTech landscape to earn CNBC and Statista global ranking as the only Nigeria digital platform in the Digital Payment Category.

This is as the fintech company has surged to the forefront of Nigeria’s fintech realm to securing an esteemed position as the sole Nigerian digital payments platform on CNBC and Statista’s esteemed ranking with a disruptive financial landscape that is taking the lead in the FinTech space.

With this current trajectory, Opay is leading the FinTech space around the world, encompassing a diverse spectrum of financial applications.

CNBC, a global and reputable 24-hour digital television network offering live, global financial market information and programming, and renowned independent market research firm, Statista, collaborated to curate an extensive list spotlighting companies at the vanguard of crafting innovative, tech-infused financial products and services.

This collaborative effort yielded a compilation of the top 200 fintech companies, employing a meticulously defined methodology to assess companies’ performance across pivotal indicators, encompassing user volume, transaction volumes, and revenues.

The featured companies were meticulously categorised into nine distinct segments: neo-banking, digital payments, digital assets, digital financial planning, digital wealth management, alternate financing, alternate lending, digital banking solutions, and digital business solutions.

The list featured the likes of Paypal, Revolut, WISE, and some of the biggest players in the fintech space globally.

Speaking on the company’s trajectory, Head of Marketing at OPay, Adekunle Adeyemi, posited that Opay emerged the global ranking in digital payment category as a result of the escalating demand for seamless digital payment solutions within Nigeria which has illuminated OPay’s trajectory to repositioning it as a super fast, secure, and reliable platform for all kinds of financial transactions.

Adekunle said this global recognition reaffirmed their commitment to transforming the digital payment landscape in Nigeria and beyond,

He listed Opay as one of the critical drivers that has rapidly changed the landscape of the e-payment systems in the Nigeria while stating that this has helped to boost innovative technology for clienteles, retailers, consumers and businesses with an array of digital solutions that offer convenience and affordability thereby helping them with future aspirations.

Continuing, he added that this showcased “what we set out to do as a company, and what our teams have been working tirelessly to achieve. We are truly proud to be the torchbearer for innovation and convenience in the Nigerian fintech industry, and this achievement further reinforces our dedication, and the resilience of our never-ending customer-centric approach.”

Amidst a period of substantial upheaval in the fintech sphere, scarcity in funding, and a surge in cost-cutting measures, OPay has steered its efforts toward creating bespoke products and services to support and empower customers while providing unique customer experiences.