One of the challenges of the financial landscape, as echoed by many consumers, is security, even as OPay is leading the charge with the launch of its innovative Nightguard feature.

Previously, financial services adopted the use of two-factor authentication with short USSD strings and OTPs. However, a surge in illicit financial activities and fraud has necessitated the need for an improved layer of security, and OPay is leading the charge with new and innovative features.

The launch of its innovative Nightguard feature is a first-of-its-kind functionality in the financial industry, empowering users by significantly enhancing the protection of their finances.

OPay Nightguard assists users in securing their accounts during hours when they are most vulnerable—while they sleep and during certain personal lifestyle periods such as late-night outings, evening social gatherings, and more.

The Nightguard feature allows users to set a timeframe between 11:00 PM and 7:00 AM during which any transfer attempts will require enhanced identity verification. Transfers initiated within this timeframe must pass facial recognition, ensuring that users can prevent unauthorised access to their accounts and funds during the night, providing unparalleled security and peace of mind.

In a statement, the CEO of OPay Nigeria, Dauda Gotring, stated, “The Nightguard feature represents a significant advancement in Nigeria’s mobile payment landscape, offering users a robust tool to secure their financial transactions. As the leader in the fintech industry in Nigeria, OPay is committed to placing control firmly in the hands of its customers, ensuring that they have the power to safeguard their finances.”

The effectiveness of the Nightguard feature underscores OPay’s dedication to customer security and satisfaction. These features are unique to the OPay App and provide compelling reasons for users to download and utilise the platform. For the public, particularly those concerned about phone hacks and the security of their funds, Nightguard offers a strongly resonating benefit—the ability to set up the feature and sleep soundly, knowing their finances are protected.