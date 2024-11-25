Despite the recent cancellation of the highly anticipated launch of ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’, Dr. Ope Banwo has confirmed that his ‘Chronicles of Muguland’ series remains on track.

In a press statement, the renowned author announced that the next installment, ‘The Children of Anger’, is set for release in December. Dr. Banwo, who was initially set to unveil ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’ on Sunday, November 17, through a virtual Zoom event, surprised many by announcing the event’s cancellation.

In a statement titled “Cancellation of the Launch of Kingmaker of Muguland Historical Fiction Book”, he emphasised that the decision was solely his and driven by internal considerations. He categorically denied any external pressures or interference from political or governmental entities.

“While the public launch event for “The Kingmaker of Muguland” has been cancelled, the “Chronicles of Muguland” series itself remains fully active,” Dr. Banwo explained. “This ambitious 10-book project, based on the fictional nation of Muguland, will continue as planned. I am excited to confirm that the next book in the series, “The Children of Anger”, is scheduled for release in December.”

He reiterated that, “The Kingmaker of Muguland” is a work of historical fiction inspired by broad themes from real life, yet devoid of direct references to actual events or individuals. “Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental,” he stated.

Dr. Banwo expressed gratitude to readers for their unwavering support and urged them to look forward to the unfolding of the “Chronicles of Muguland”.

In closing, he encouraged supporters and readers to secure their copies of “The Kingmaker of Muguland” through the dedicated official sales page, noting that the page might only remain active for a limited time.

As the “Chronicles of Muguland” continues to captivate audiences, Banwo’s dedication to delivering thought-provoking historical fiction is clear. With “The Children of Anger” on the horizon, fans of the series have much to anticipate.