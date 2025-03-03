A renowned Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Dr. Ope Banwo, has cemented his legacy as a visionary, digital trailblazer, and industry disruptor with the release of ‘The OmegaMax Conspiracy’ and ‘Omegapro Scandemic’.

While The OmegaMax Conspiracy is the first fully AI-generated feature film out of Africa, Omegapro Scandemic also makes history as the first AI-produced soundtrack album on the continent.

With the accomplishment, Dr. Banwo, who is the founder of Aiflix360, ushers in a new era in Africa’s entertainment industry.

Produced entirely by artificial intelligence, the projects, which are set for release in March 2025, have sparked conversations about the new ground created by Dr. Banwo in the creative industry.

Speaking of the accomplishment, Dr. Banwo said, “Unlike traditional films, The OmegaMax Conspiracy was made without human actors, physical sets, or manual cinematography. Instead, AI handled everything—from writing the script and animating the characters to voicing the dialogue and designing the visual effects. The accompanying album, available on major streaming platforms, was also created without human composers, instrumentalists, or sound engineers.”

“This isn’t just an experiment; it’s proof that AI can be a game-changer for African filmmakers and musicians,” Dr. Banwo said. “With AI, we can produce high-quality content faster, cheaper, and with fewer barriers,” he added.

Explaining the implication of his history-making achievement, Dr. Banwo said Nollywood has thrived despite budget limitations and logistical challenges. However, AI-generated filmmaking will significantly alter the landscape, removing the need for expensive film sets, large crews, and extensive post-production work.

The project also challenges long-standing norms in the music industry. While AI-assisted music production has been gaining traction globally, Omegapro Scandemic is the first full-length album in Africa created entirely by artificial intelligence.

“AI is a tool that amplifies human creativity, not replaces it,” he said. “It allows African creators to dream bigger and bring their visions to life without the usual constraints.”

Set for release in March 2025, the movie is based on the shocking true story of the global Omegapro Forex scam.

The OmegaMax Conspiracy unravels one of the biggest financial frauds of the decade in which Omegapro promoters promised financial freedom, luxury lifestyles, and life-changing wealth, convincing over 250,000 Nigerian investors—and millions worldwide—to pour their hard-earned money into what they believed was a revolutionary forex trading opportunity.

No doubt, the duo of OmegaMax Conspiracy and Omegapro Scandemic have placed Dr. Banwo and Nigeria at the forefront of a global discussion about AI and the future of the entertainment industry in Africa.