Open Defecation: Nigeria At A Crossroads

Nigeria continues to grapple with the daunting challenge of open defecation, as startling statistics indicate that approximately 48 million Nigerians, a significant portion of the population, still engage in this unhygienic practice.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria ranks among the countries with the highest rates of open defecation globally.

The latest data reveals that around 46% of the Nigerian population, over 90 million people, lack access to proper sanitation facilities and are forced to resort to open defecation.

The UNICEF Chief of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), Jane Bevan, emphasized the inadequacy of the current rate of toilet construction in the country, which stands between 180,000 and 200,000 toilets annually.

UNICEF stated that Nigeria needs to construct 20 million household toilets and 43,000 toilets in schools, health centers, and public places to become a clean and healthy country, aiming to be open defecation-free by 2025.

Mrs. Bevan also highlighted the crucial role of toilet business owners in addressing the open defecation challenges in Nigeria.