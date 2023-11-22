As part of efforts to tackle open defecation in Nigeria and infectious diseases, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria limited has commenced the construction of hygiene and sanitation projects in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

The MD/CEO and country Chair of the Total Energies, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer disclosed this during the commissioning and handover ceremony of a 10-Unit Solar Powered Hygiene and Sanitary facility at the Enugu state Polytechnic, Iwollo, Enugu state.

Bouyer, who was represented by the acting general manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tonye Osifo, said in response to the health challenges posed by infectious diseases, the need for preventive healthcare cannot be overemphasised.

He noted that diseases like Ebola and the Covid-19 pandemic have shown that basic hygiene, such as hand washing and a good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases. It was therefore their plan to extend the important hygiene and sanitation project to the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, Bouyer affirmed.

In a speech delivered by a representative at the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority Board, Dr. Almajiri Geidam said the project consisting of ten units toilets and other valuable inclusions such as borehole with perimeter fence, among others represent the one for Southeast.

He stated that the Nigeria Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority manages an area of overlapping maritime boundary claims by Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.