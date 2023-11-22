The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Kano State, Haruna Isah Dederi, has revealed flaws contained in the Appeal Court’s verdict sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying the judgement orally delivered by a Justice of the Appellate Court differed from what is contained in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of judgement given to them by the Appeal Court.

He said, according to the CTC of the Appeal Court judgement given to them, the Tribunal judgement sacking Governor Yusuf from office was set aside by the appellate court.

He stated this Tuesday night while responding to questions from journalists on the Appeal Court judgement.

Recall that the Kano State Election Petitions Tribunal had on September 20, 2023 sacked Governor Yusuf of NNPP from office and instead declared the candidate of the APC, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in the State.

Dissatisfied with the Tribunal verdict, Governor Yusuf and NNPP approached the Appeal Court, which also affirmed the judgement of the lower court on November 17.

“Judgement was given in respect of all our four appeals, the one filed by his Excellency the Governor, the appeal filed by our party the NNPP, the appeal filed by INEC. All these three were because of their disagreement with the outcome of the verdict of the Tribunal made on the 20th of September.

“There was also a cross appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC). All these appeals were heard and judgement in respect of each one of them was reserved.

“On the 17th of this month, Friday specifically, judgement was read. Now that everything has come to limelight, we have got copies of the judgement from the Court of Appeal.

“Unfortunately, in respect of the appeal of his Excellency, we have found out now that the judgement of the Court of Appeal really sets aside the judgement of the Tribunal.

“I think there is a snag here. While in the court we were told that the judgement of the Tribunal was affirmed, the Certified True Copy of the judgement in respect of the appeal of his Excellency the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, against APC and two others has shown that the judgement of the Tribunal was set aside. That is specifically on page 67 of the judgement.

“We are yet to be aware of the judgement with regards to the other appeals. Our lawyers have already commenced action with respect to this to file an appeal with the Supreme Court in respect of the Appeal verdict,” he said.

He explained that with what is contained in the Certified True Copy of the judgement given to them by the Appeal Court, Governor Yusuf remains the legitimate governor of Kano State as the Appeal Court has set aside the judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal, which ordered his removal earlier in September.

“The effect of this is that his Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf, because of the judgement of the Tribunal was set aside still remains as the governor of the state. This means there is nothing that will interfere with his position, status and his chair as the legitimate governor of the state. That is the implication,” the Attorney-General stated.