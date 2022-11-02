The Obi-Datti Media Office has appealed to Nigerians particularly their supporters to disregard the mischief circulated by desperate opponents seeking to ride on their popularity through mischief.

The appeal came in a statement issued by the Obi-Datti Media office in response to some video circulating purporting endorsement of other candidates, saying those comments were made in 2019 when Peter Obi was the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement maintained that Obi does not consider the election as war, saying “Truth remains that Obi actually asked Nigerians to vote for Atiku in 2019 when he was his running mate when he had hoped his position as his number two will help his aspirations, especially as the position of President was justifiably zoned to the geopolitical North then.

“Today all discerning minds are unanimous that for justice, peace and stability, the Presidency of this country should go South and in particular the South East who are yet to occupy the position, especially as the North held the position for the past eight years.

Further, it read “The Obi-Datti Media office therefore wishes to appeal to Nigerians particularly the Obidient family to disregard the mischief intended by the circulators of such video who thought they can tap on Obi’s soaring popularity from the back door.

“If they have a message to Nigerians why the voters should look their way in 2023, they should have been showcasing it instead of looking for a good name to tap from.

“There is really nothing desperation cannot do and that’s exactly what is playing out in political circles, as everybody including presidential candidates of opposing parties want to tap on the name of the moment, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party”.

They stated that Obi attended the presidential declaration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP even while nursing the same ambition, “because he does not see politics as war of enemies, more so that he was still in the same political party, the PDP with Atiku then”.

The statement read “It’s understandable why everybody wants to tap on Obi’s ‘anointing’. He is the only name in the political space currently that has the peoples acceptance and his opponents want to draw from his national and international endorsement.

“Peter Obi had delivered and still delivering tempting and irresistible messages that resonate with Nigerian people to which opponents think they can tap from by posting his past remarks on them to deceive credulous voters”.

The Obi-Datti Media office admonished those they described as “mischief makers who are seeking to harvest where they did not sow that this electioneering is era of 3Cs; competence, character and capacity. It’s no longer of empty sloganeering of my turn or entitlements based on religion and tribe, as that era is now history”.