Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Igbos that the PDP government under Atiku Abubakar will ensure they are included in the federal government.

He added that an Atiku’s presidency is the surest way of the Igbos producing the next president in Nigeria.

He therefore solicited the unreserved support of all the Igbos world wide for the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency come 2023 for a united Nigeria.

The vice presidential hopeful made the appeal through the Kaduna State PDP governorship candidate Rt. Hon. Isa Muhammed Ashiru who represented him at the Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA) celebration, award and fund raising in Kaduna State as the guest of honour of the occasion.

Okowa noted that Atiku being an inlaw to the Igbos has demonstrated his desire and likeness for the Igbos as he has always picked an Igbo person as his running mate whenever he gets a presidential ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am also your son, hence a support for Atiku is also a support for potential Igbo presidency because the Igbos has always given their overwhelming support for the PDP and it is expected that 2023 will not be an exception.

“Atiku has always demonstrated that he will not be a regional President but one who will unify the country regardless of tribe, ethnicity or religion.”

“2023 is the time of decision making that will either make or mar us as a nation if we vote in the wrong direction, but voting Alhaji Abubakar Atiku will certainly be the best decision for a secured country” he stressed.

Ashiru also used the opportunity to solicit for the votes and support of the Igbos resident in Kaduna State, stressing that the Igbos has always been part of a PDP government in Kaduna State while assuring that he will have Igbos carried along accordingly when he emerge as Governor of Kaduna State in 2023.