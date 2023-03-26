President-elect, Tinubu, yesterday alleged plots by some disgruntled persons in the opposition to stop the transition process, especially his swearing-in and inauguration of the next administration on May 29, 2023.

This, Tinubu said, is the reason why those who have taken to the streets to protest his victory at the February 25, 2023 presidential poll are hell-bent on actualising an interim national government (ING).

Tinubu who spoke through the director, Public Affairs and chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said it is baffling to imaging that the same persons challenging the results of the presidential poll want to be in the courts and on the streets at the same time.

He however said if their plan is to prevent his swearing in, they should bury the thought as soon as possible.

In a statement issued yesterday, Keyamo who is the current minister of State for Labour and Employment warned the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi against resorting to street protests instead pursuing their cases in court.

He said, “We have watched with great concern the condemnable activities of some persons and groups who are desirous of truncating our democracy.

“For reasons best known to them, these persons have remained embittered that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 General Elections. Repeatedly, but unfortunately, these misguided individuals have called for either the cancellation of the results or that the President-elect should not be inaugurated on the 29th of May, 2023.

“We wish to reiterate and emphasise that these positions are not in tandem with our constitutional provisions or our electoral laws. We would have taken these as mere wishful thinking, however, because of their implications for national security and public order, we have therefore considered it necessary, if not expedient, to call them to order.

“We are aware of the intentions of those engaged in these treasonable and subversive acts. We also know those involved in the many plots being contrived to undermine the transition in particular and democracy in general. They are fixated on an Interim Government. They have done it in this country before and it threw the country into avoidable crises for many years and they want to do it again.

“They are bent on delegitimizing the new government. Some have made treasonable insinuations and openly called for military take-over. It is for these reasons that they are desperate to incite the people against the incoming Government.

“It is perplexing to see that those contesting the results want to be in the courts and on the streets at the same time. However, if their intention is to truncate the inauguration of the President-elect and Vice-President-elect, they should immediately bury the thought. It is gratifying to note that the President has set in motion steps for the actualisation of the swearing-in ceremonies. In this regard, the Presidential Transition Council has remained focused and committed to its Terms of Reference in respect of organizing a hitch-free handover”.

Tinubu recalled that on many occasions after he was declared winner of the presidential poll, he had dwelled on his public speeches on reconciliation, forgiveness and a greater vision for Nigeria.

He said he knows those sponsoring violent protests against his mandate, including sponsors from both home and abroad, just as he vowed to work closely with security agencies to apprehend them and bring them to book

Keyamo said, “He (Tinubu) pledged fairness as the basis for his present and future engagements. He has unequivocally stated that he would not accord favour to those that supported him, and neither would he mistreat those who did not vote for him. This is statesmanly and patriotic. We all watched the President-elect as Governor of Lagos for eight years.

“He never undermined any person or tribe. He championed people-oriented policies. It is common knowledge that he is a welfarist and a pacifist. This is even more so that millions of citizens have spoken through the ballot box in his favour.

“By being declared winners, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are legally entitled to be inaugurated into office as provided for by law and as we have practised since 1999, whilst those who feel otherwise have the right to seek legal redress in court. Why should their situation be different from what we have practised since 1999?

“Those who are dissatisfied with the declaration must conduct themselves within the ambit of the law. Nigeria is not a lawless country and should not be portrayed as such no matter the frustrations as presently being exhibited by some bad losers.

Outcome Of 2023 Presidential Election Remains Illegitimate – Atiku

But the PDP presidential candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, insisted yesterday that the outcome of the February 25 presidential election remains illegitimate.

The PDP candidate who described the election as the worst in Nigeria’s democratic history said his lawyers still have his unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the poll.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, stated this yesterday while debunking what he called a fake press release attributed to him and purportedly giving legitimacy to what he described as a widely rigged presidential election of February 25.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, said the so-called press release did not emanate from him or his office, adding that it should be treated with repudiation, as it is untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.

He said, “For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

“I join other lovers of democracy in Nigeria and friends of our great country in the outright rejection of the predetermined outcome of the February 25 election.

“I shall continue to challenge the legality of that election, alongside my party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The decision to challenge the sham election of February 25, the worst election in our democratic history, is not predicated on my personal interest but for the interest of Nigeria and its people. It is aimed at deepening democracy and ensuring that we do not confer legitimacy to an outcome of illegitimacy.

“My commitment to the democratic struggle in Nigeria is beyond an election season”.

You Can’t Cow Nigerians For Demanding Result Cancellation, PDP Replies APC

Also in response of alleged plot to stop Tinubu’s swearing in, the PDP yesterday said the APC cannot cow Nigerians for demanding the cancellation of the last presidential election.

It added that the APC is behaving as if they intend to run away with a mandate that does not belong to them.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this while responding to claims by spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Keyamo, that the demand for the cancellation of the presidential poll was unconstitutional.

Ologunagba said, “APC should recognise the fact that Nigerians can’t be cowed and surely PDP can’t be cowed. We are in a democracy, we are not in a dictatorship. People have the right to express themselves in a democracy.

“If I can latch on to what he has said it is a continuation of the character of this government in the last eight years. It’s for the court to decide. If they believe in the rule of law and the court. Threatening people is dead on arrival. We will remain focused on the rule of law and INEC should be held to account. We won’t be distracted by lazy comments.”

He said the APC was reacting like “People who want to run away with something and we are saying you can’t do so.”

He however hailed that the outcome of the Osun judgement reflects and confirms the will of the people. He said they have confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Appeal Court Quashes PDP’s Bid To Disqualify Tinubu, Shettima

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, at the weekend threw out an appeal brought before it by the PDP praying for the disqualification of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, as candidates of the APC in the February 25 presidential poll.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice James Abundaga on Friday evening ruled that the PDP could not it that it has locus standi to institute the case.

The main opposition party had in the appeal with number CA/ABJ/CV/108/2023, had prayed the appellate court to reverse the Jan. 13 judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja which dismissed its suit on the grounds that the PDP lacked locus standi to have instituted the suit.

While the PDP was the appellant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu and Shettima were joined as respondents in the appeal.

The PDP had, in the suit filed on July 28, 2022, challenged the validity of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

It argued that Shettima’s nomination as the running mate was in breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), claiming that Shettima had double nominations.

It claimed that when Shettima was nominated as a vice presidential candidate, he had not resigned or withdrew his nomination as candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial poll.

The party argued that Shettima’s nomination as a vice-presidential candidate, as well as the candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial seat, contravened the law.

The PDP, which sought an order disqualifying the APC, Tinubu and Shettima from contesting the presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25, equally prayed to the court for an order nullifying their candidacy.

It further prayed to the court for an order compelling INEC to remove their names from its list of nominated or sponsored candidates eligible to contest the election.

In their preliminary objection, the defendants urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

They contended that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to institute the case, which invariably challenged APC’s decision and its nomination of candidates for the election, which were within the confines of the party’s internal affairs and thus, non-justiciable.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Abundaga, who agreed with the submissions of lawyers to the respondents, including Thomas Ojo of Lateef Fagbemi and Co, described the PDP as a busy body, who dabbled into issues that were internal affairs of the APC.

Justice Abundaga held that the trial court was right to have held that the PDP failed to establish its locus standi.

“The appellant, having failed to disclose its locus standi, this appeal fails and it is hereby dismissed,” he said and proceeded to affirm the judgment of the FHC.

The judge also awarded N5 million cost against the appellant’s lawyer, J. O. Olotu.