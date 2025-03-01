Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, has received a report on the tragic accident that claimed 30 lives in Ore early last month.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, who came to submit the report, also congratulated the AG on his reappointment by the state governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recall that the fatal road traffic crash occurred on February 1, 2025, at Onipetesi along the Ore-Lagos Expressway, involving two commercial buses carrying 32 passengers.

According to the FRSC report, both buses were speeding in violation of road traffic regulations. The GUO Transport Company bus, which was traveling from Lagos, was found to have driven against traffic, leading to a head-on collision with a Flight Transport Company bus travelling from Gboko, Benue State and heading to Lagos.

According to the report, “The impact resulted in a fire outbreak, leaving 28 people burned beyond recognition. Of the four rescued victims, two succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital, bringing the death toll to 30.”

In his reaction, the Attorney General, who appreciated the leadership of the FRSC for being proactive, said the moment called for deep reflection and decisive action rather than congratulations.

“This incident is not only tragic but deeply disturbing. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is equally troubled and has been consistently following up on the matter. Receiving this official report is crucial to ensuring that the necessary legal steps are taken and that those found wanting are prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others,” Ajulo stated.

The AG assured that those responsible would be held accountable, stating that now that an official report has been submitted following a thorough investigation and professional analysis, legal proceedings will commence.