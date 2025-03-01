Oyo State government has flagged off the enrolment of 10,000 basic school pupils into the state’s healthcare insurance scheme.

The children, enrolled from 90 schools across 18 LGAs, were presented their insurance scheme ID cards on Thursday at the Civic Centre, Idi-ape, Ibadan, by the deputy governor, Barr Bayo Lawal.

The deputy governor said the enrolment was part of the state government’s effort towards ensuring that its pupils are of sound minds while they learn in conducive environments.

He applauded the partnership and collaboration between the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) and the Oyo state Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) in providing healthcare opportunities to public school children in the state.

“This event is a collective effort in securing a brighter future of Oyo State pupils,” he said.

The deputy governor also charged OYSHIA to double its efforts in extending the scheme to every school in the State, urging parents and guardians to key into the scheme.

In her goodwill message, the chief of UNICEF, Lagos Field Office, Ms Celine Lafoucriere, noted that the launch of the Oyo State Public Primary School Pupils Health Insurance Scheme will give access to affordable, quality healthcare; a fundamental right for every child.

“This initiative reinforces our collective commitment to universal health coverage, ensuring that no child faces financial obstacles to accessing healthcare.

“Universal health coverage is more than a healthcare goal – it’s a social and economic necessity. When children have access to healthcare, they can focus on education, grow into productive adults, break the cycle of poverty and contribute to the success of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“This scheme exemplifies this by focusing on public primary school children, especially in hard-to-reach areas. With 90 schools already enrolled across 18 LGAs, our goal is to ensure all 33 LGAs in Oyo state are covered, leaving no child behind.

“UNICEF remains steadfast in supporting the government and communities toward universal health coverage,” she said.

The commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi applauded OYSHIA and OYOSUBEB for their commitment towards healthy basic school pupils.

She assured the agencies of her ministry’s unparalleled commitment to the scheme.