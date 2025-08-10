The Taraba State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed readiness to begin industrial action by 12 midnight of Monday, August 11, 2025.

The industrial action followed the outcome of the Joint State Executive Council meeting of the two unions held on Sunday in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

In its statement which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday night and signed by the NLC Secretary, Adamu- Buba, and Secretary of the TUC, Polina Gani, the Unions called on its affiliates and fellow comrades to join in solidarity of its full strike against the Taraba State Government.

The organised labour said the meeting reviewed the ultimatum issued earlier to the government regarding “activities of the biometric data capture committee and the outcome”.

“Strike is declared and commence at 12am midnight Monday 11th August, 2025.

“All units and branches of affiliates in the Ministries, Department and Agencies are hereby directed to mobilise and form strike implementation committee to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in their respective MDAs.

“All workers are hereby directed to stay away from their place of work and withdraw their services till Further notice. The statement stated.