Oriwu Junior College, Ikorodu has emerged winner of the 2023 Lagos State Children Quiz Competition Organised by the Queen Irene Onwuka Peace Foundation (QIOP), and went home with One Million naira grand prize.

The competition, which held at the JT Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium at the University of Lagos, was organised by the QIOP Foundation in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Education with the theme “Educating The Nigerian Child, The Importance of Peaceful Coexistence.”

Over 20 Junior Secondary Schools participated in the grand finale of the competition, with Oriwu Junior College emerging the best winner, while Unity Junior Secondary School Oshodi and Ajao Estate Junior Grammar School, Isolo emerged first and second runner-up respectively.

The first and second runners-up of the competition also got N500,000 and N300,000 respectively in the competition which entailed rounds of drilling in subjects such as mathematics, spelling bee, General knowledge and current affairs among the contestants

In her speech, the competition’s Convener, Queen Irene Onwuka, commended the participating schools for making it to the final, adding that the competition was organised to engage the children in activities that promotes learning, critical thinking and healthy competition.

She stated that in line with QIOP Foundation vision,the quiz competitions offer a unique platform for children to showcase their knowledge and skills, promote problem-solving skills and also foster a sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

“It is my well intended idea to set up this unique pace of getting today’s children to prepare for the future in my desire to invest in them for greater and futuristic rewards.

“I am so determined to motivate them as I often say that children are mirror of nature to seeing tomorrow in them through grooming, inspiration and motivation.

“Healthy quiz competitions encourage children to develop a thirst for knowledge and by participating in quizzes, children are motivated to study various subjects and expand their understanding of the world around them.

“With this, they are exposed to new concepts, ideas, and information that goes beyond what they learn in their regular academic curriculum,”she said.

According to her, Education is not just a fundamental right, but a powerful tool that can unlock the potential of individuals and societies.

Onwuka, and former beauty queen and a UN Peace Ambassador, said that in Africa, where the youths population is rapidly growing, investing in education is crucial for shaping a prosperous and equitable future.

She emphasised that Africa, with its rich cultural diversity and abundant resources, holds immense potential, but the continent has faced numerous challenges in providing quality education to all its citizens.

According to her,“Limited access to education, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of qualified teachers have hindered progress in many countries, but let us not focus solely on the challenges; let us instead explore the opportunities and solutions.

“We must recognise that education is a holistic process and in today’s rapidly changing world, it is essential to equip African students with these enabling skills.

In his remark, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji lauded QIOP foundation for partnering with the state to organise such a laudable and healthy competition.

Abolaji, represented by Mr Asaulu Olufemi, Director, Special Duties and Innovation, Ministry of Education stated that the Ministry would continue to partner with such organisations, because the task for quality education is everyone’s responsibility.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the competition, noting that the turnout was impressive and the student were exceptional.

Also, Immediate Past Commissioner For Education in Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, commended the organisers for the initiative.

Adefisayo explained that such quiz competition is very important, as it forms part of the Eko curricular activities, which contributes to deepen the school curriculum and add more value to the students.

Master Lemboye Abdulrahim , a JSS 2 student who represented Oriwu Junior College, thanked QIOP foundation for organising the competition, and giving the students an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“I feel so exited and want to tell other students that they are all a winners and can do it,” Abdulrahim said.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of prizes to winners and certificate of participation to all participating schools.