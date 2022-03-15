A consultant pathologist with the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire, on Monday told the Lagos State Coroner’s Court probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Omoroni that the deceased died from pneumonia leading to sepsis.

Vhriterhire, who carried out the first post-mortem examinations on the corpse of Oromoni on December 2, 2021 also informed Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri that from his physical and external examination of the body he did not see any open injury.

The pathologist’s testimony corroborated the earlier evidence of Dr. Sokunle Soyemi, a pathologist from the Lagos State University Hospital, LASUTH.

While being led in evidence, Vhriterhire claimed that he was served Coroner papers by the Police to carry out a post-mortem on 2nd December, 2021 on the corpse of Oromoni.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness stated that prior to the operation, he was told that the deceased was beaten, but not told he was given a substance to drink before touching the deceased.

Vhriterhire said, “I expect to see clear evidence of beating as to the cause of death.

“Upon physical examination of the body, externally looking at the body I did not see any open injury.

“I should be seeing evidence of significant bleeding in the abdominal cavity, by the time I opened these cavities, I did not see signs of beating.”

ADVERTISEMENT