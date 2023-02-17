Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has approved a N243m to install new turf at the Aper Aku Stadium to meet international Standard.

The decision to give the stadium a facelift was taken at an emergency executive council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi and presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Michael Inalegwu, said: “We also agreed to give a face lift to other facilities and structures at the stadium. So, we had two way contractual obligations; one to Momimichelle Sporting Facility Construction LTD which laid the astro turf who was chosen because of their expertise.”

He maintained that, “The other renovation on the Stadium will be done by direct labour, and the sum of 65 million was approved to the Ministry of Youths and Sports. This is to cut costs.”

The Commissioner also announced that for complete renovation of the McCarthy Stadium to make provision for offices of the club officials, accommodation for players, the council has approved 73 million.

He said the State Government is giving the contractors not less than two and half months to finish work on the playing turf.

Lobi Stars who currently play their home matches in Jos, topping their group with 16 points from seven games in Nigeria Professional Football abridged league.