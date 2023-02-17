Olori Atuwatse III, wife of the Olu of Warri, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s investment in women development and empowerment, describing it as a worthwhile investment that will guarantee a better and secure future for the Nigeria women.

Olori spoke after her inauguration alongside other women by the Federal Government as members of the High Level Advisory Committee (HLAC) on Women Economic Empowerment and Gender in Nigeria in Abuja.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, saw Dere Awosika and Ibunkun Awosika, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Grace Jerry and Prof. Funmi Para Mallam, among others, appointed as member of HLAC.

In her acceptance speech, the Warri Queen also commended the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, for her efforts in championing empowerment for Nigerian women just as she expressed her commitment to contribute her quota towards nation building.

She stated, “It has long been proven that empowered women are essential to the development and progress of a country. Therefore, our government’s investment in the future of Nigerian girls and women is a worthwhile investment in the future of our country.

“Despite decades of inequality, we Nigerian women have risen against the odds to do great things. We’ve built businesses, led communities, and nurtured generations. No one can doubt the strength and resilience of Nigerian women.

“I am humbled and deeply inspired by our heritage. I am also convinced that if we could do so much despite the odds, we can do infinitely more in an enabling environment.

“Therefore, our gathering today fills me with anticipation of how much more empowered Nigerian women will be as the Council advances socio-economic equality, equity, and opportunities.

“As the mother of Iwere Kingdom, I have seen the impact of advocacy and empowerment initiatives on individual women. Their growth ripples through communities, spreading development and changing lives.

“As I join other visionary women on this Council, I am confident that we’ll pool our experience, wisdom, and resources to improve the lives of women and girls across Nigeria.

“I’d like to thank Honourable Minister Dame Pauline Tallen. Your tenacity inspires me. You’ve shone exceptional leadership in championing policy reforms and other initiatives that promote gender equality.”

Co-chair of HLAC, Dere Awosika, thanked the president for putting a stamp for moving women forward, saying, “This is a call for equity, progress and no more poverty.”

She stated that education is a sustainable tool to promote gender equality and noted that the private sector clearly has a role to play in promoting women empowerment.

World Bank Representative, Shubham Chaudhuri, in his remarks assured that the bank will do whatever it’s can to realise Nigeria’s ambition to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Also Gates Foundation Country Director, Jeremie Zoungrana, said the foundation has worked with Nigeria for over two decades and reiterated its commitments to accelerate investments in women and girls.

Recall that the wife of the Olu of Warri has continued to embark on programmes and activities in Warri Kingdom of Delta State aimed at positively elevating the condition of women and children in her Kingdom and beyond.