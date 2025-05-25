Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has had his home burgled in Turkey, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his future as his departure from Fenerbahçe appears increasingly likely.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale as per Milliyet, the 27-year-old was left shaken after thieves broke into his residence in Istanbul. The report claims that while no injuries were reported during the incident, local police have launched an investigation into the break-in.

Advertisement

Further details surrounding the burglary remain undisclosed, but the unsettling development comes at a particularly turbulent time for the defender, whose contract with the Turkish Süper Lig giants expires at the end of the current season.

The timing of the incident is particularly unfortunate for the Nigeria international, who appears to be on the verge of sealing a return to English football after four years in Turkey.

Reports from Turkish media outlet Fotomac earlier this month suggested that Crystal Palace had reached a broad agreement to sign the versatile full-back, with the Eagles reportedly offering a four-and-a-half-year contract worth €4m per season.

The Milliyet report also stated that Osayi-Samuel has already begun shipping some of his personal belongings back to England, fuelling speculation that a Premier League or Championship switch could be imminent. Multiple clubs in England are believed to be monitoring his situation closely, with Palace appearing to lead the race for his signature.

The defender’s potential departure has reportedly frustrated Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho, who is understood to be keen on retaining the Nigeria international’s services. However, Osayi-Samuel’s desire to return to English football appears to have made his exit inevitable.

Since arriving at Fenerbahçe in 2021, the versatile defender has established himself as a crucial figure at the club, featuring in 176 matches across all competitions and contributing seven goals along with numerous assists.

This season alone, he has made 37 appearances and registered eight assists, underlining his continued importance to the Yellow-Navy Blues.