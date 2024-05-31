Ad

Director, Christopher Nolan whose film Oppenheimer earned him his first Oscar award, in addition to seven awards including Best Actor and Best Picture at the 96th Academy has teased of his latest project.

His wife and longtime collaborator Emma Thomas, revealed that Nolan is gearing up for his next project which is presently at a stage where possibilities are limitless.

“This is the moment where the possibilities are sort of limitless. We haven’t started thinking practicalities or anything. Oppenheimer was so absurdly successful and we feel like we have an opportunity.”

While Nolan in an interview with Variety last year said he is open to anything, he remains adamant that whatever next he does, be it as a writer or director must go through his eyes and finger.

“Ideas come from everywhere. I’ve done a remake, I’ve made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I’ve written original screenplays. I’m open to anything. But as writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I won it completely. I have to make it original to me: the initial seed of idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone.”

Ad More Details

Nolan’s Oppenheimer amassed box-office earnings of $953.8m, and earned him a $100m bonus from the movie’s success. He and his wife, are to receive a knighthood and damehood titles from the UK government for their services to film.

Previous works by the director nominated for awards include the 2000 thriller Memento, his 2010 sci-fi Inception, and his 2017 war action Dunkirk.